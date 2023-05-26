Home » Drunk e-scooter driver wanted to rob drivers: police officer injured
The officer was injured. The 33-year-old was arrested despite his fierce resistance, police spokesman Philipp Hasslinger reported on Friday. Police officers were called to the Praterstern at around 9:30 p.m. It was said that an e-scooter was involved in an accident with a car. On site, however, they only met the obviously drunk Greek citizen, prohibited him from continuing his journey and demanded provisional security. But the man didn’t want to pay. Ultimately, he was also reported because he behaved extremely aggressively towards the officers.

Believing that the matter was settled, the police officers returned to their station. Shortly thereafter, however, a driver came to the officials and reported a traffic accident with an e-scooter. He crossed the road on red and collided with the car. The e-scooter driver threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money. The driver then fled. An eyewitness confirmed the information.

The police then drove to the 33-year-old’s home address because they now also suspected him of attempted robbery. The man vigorously defended himself against the uniformed men coming to his apartment and repeatedly slammed a double door against the body of an officer. The law enforcement officer was injured and could not continue his duty. Despite the resistance, the 33-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, resistance to state authority and serious bodily harm.

