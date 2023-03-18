On Friday evening, one of his employees beat a 72-year-old innkeeper in eastern Flachgau, making him hospitalized.

The police report states that a 72-year-old innkeeper from Flachgau got into an argument with an employee because he didn’t show up for work and was completely drunk.

When the man wanted to show the 29-year-old Serb out of the room, he punched him in the face. The 72-year-old was taken to the Bad Ischl Clinic with serious injuries.

The heavily intoxicated Serb told the police that he had struck in self-defense. He is reported for grievous bodily harm.