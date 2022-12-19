He entered the Ameli bar, in Castions di Strada, in an evident state of intoxication and began to harass the customers and then, once the carabinieri intervened, he began to rant against them.

For this reason, a complaint was filed against a 43-year-old man from San Vito al Tagliamento for resisting and insulting a public official.

On Sunday 18 December, the man had shown up at the club in via Udine and had begun to annoy the people who were inside at the time. At that point the managers called the police and reported the presence of the man who, despite repeated requests to leave, continued to annoy customers.

When the carabinieri from the Mortegliano station arrived on the spot, the 43-year-old immediately reacted with offenses and insults by lashing out at them. This is where the complaint started