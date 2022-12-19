Home News Drunk harasses bar customers and lashes out at the police: reported
News

Drunk harasses bar customers and lashes out at the police: reported

by admin
Drunk harasses bar customers and lashes out at the police: reported

He entered the Ameli bar, in Castions di Strada, in an evident state of intoxication and began to harass the customers and then, once the carabinieri intervened, he began to rant against them.

For this reason, a complaint was filed against a 43-year-old man from San Vito al Tagliamento for resisting and insulting a public official.

On Sunday 18 December, the man had shown up at the club in via Udine and had begun to annoy the people who were inside at the time. At that point the managers called the police and reported the presence of the man who, despite repeated requests to leave, continued to annoy customers.

When the carabinieri from the Mortegliano station arrived on the spot, the 43-year-old immediately reacted with offenses and insults by lashing out at them. This is where the complaint started

See also  The violent impact with the car and the motorbike thrown: the injuries were too serious, Marina and Tommaso died instantly

You may also like

New Year’s Eve, 90s party at the former...

Liguria Region, private sunbeds and deckchairs on cliffs...

From Alpago to Padua: the road to solidarity...

Beijing strictly prohibits medical institutions from refusing transportation,...

Superbonus, extension for condominiums with resolutions by November...

Hannukah: Giorgia Meloni’s tears at the Jewish museum...

World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers...

Arson in the Cpr of Brindisi, a migrant...

From tomorrow, a new wave of cold air...

Carabinieri, presented the first calendar in Friulian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy