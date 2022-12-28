First a night of booze in a ethnic venue of Strada Ovest in Treviso, then the attack on the health personnel and the policemen. It ended in handcuffs, the crazy night of a 35 year old Ghanaian. The man had been noticed lifeless, on the side of the road due to the effects of alcohol, by a passerby who immediately alerted 118 and the police.

Then, once you get to the emergency room of the Ca’ Foncello, the man started ranting against an emergency room doctor who was listening to his breathing, also trying to hit her. Fortunately, the presence of the agents of the flying squad prevented the situation from worsening.

One officer, the assistant chief of police, suffered a neck strain that healed in 5 days. For Ghanaian they are snap the handcuffs on the wrists for resistance and violence against a public official and personal injuries.