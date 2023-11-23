Drunk, Socorro woman runs over and kills her partner in Red Sands

23-Year-Old Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter After Fatal ATV Accident

A 23-year-old woman from Socorro, Texas is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal accident involving an all-terrain vehicle (UTV) on Saturday, November 4. Court documents state that Maria Isabel LP told police she had been drinking before the incident.

Maria Isabel informed the authorities that she had been drinking at home with her family before deciding to travel in an all-terrain vehicle and picking up 24-year-old Irene Stephanie A. She also admitted to being inexperienced in driving a UTV and allowed Irene to ride in the bed of the vehicle while they were returning to the Martinez residence.

According to court documents, Maria Isabel lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve on Wewoka Drive, causing the UTV to roll onto its side and throwing Irene from the vehicle. Socorro Police Communications received a call about the accident around 6:30 pm on the day of the incident.

Upon arrival, officers found Irene receiving first aid while lying unconscious on the ground. She was later transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Maria Isabel admitted to consuming alcohol and provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.088/0.085, surpassing the legal limit for operating a vehicle.

As a result, Maria Isabel has been charged with involuntary manslaughter by intoxication and turned herself in before being booked into the El Paso County Detention Jail on a $21,000 bond.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence, resulting in severe consequences for all parties involved.