Drunk threatened to shoot security

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, the 32-year-old from the Wels-Land district got into an argument with the security staff at a festival in Stadl-Paura. The fact that he also said he would get his guns from home and shoot them, called the police into action. Seven police patrols arrived and immediately searched for the man who had fled in the meantime. He was finally found around 1.30 a.m. in a nightclub nearby and taken to the Lambach police station. A breathalyzer showed 1.9 per mille.

During a voluntary inspection, the police officers found a pistol and ammunition in his apartment. Both were taken from him and secured. The man partially confessed, he was reported at large.

