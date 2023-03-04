In the past few months, several Internet providers have raised the prices for DSL or cable Internet. For new customers, this means: A tariff comparison pays off even more, because a closer look at the tariff offers can save several euros. In most cases, existing customers continue to benefit from the cheaper regular prices. But this does not necessarily have to remain the case. A price increase for DSL or cable can be pending at any time with one or the other Internet provider.

The first Internet providers pass on cost increases to customers

The cost increases of the past year have left their mark on the providers. Material and energy costs for grid expansion, for example, have risen significantly in 2022. Some providers have already adjusted the prices for new customers upwards. Last November, for example, Vodafone had increased the regular monthly DSL and cable tariffs by 5 to 10 euros. Since then, the gigabit tariff has even cost 60 euros instead of 40 euros per month. Last month, Deutsche Telekom changed its conditions and now only grants new customers reduced prices for three instead of the previous six months.

At O2, the level of the regular prices remained unchanged, but the discount granted in the first twelve months was reduced. At 1&1 there was also a price increase in December 2022. But in February, the provider from Montabaur made a U-turn. A number of 1&1 tariffs have become cheaper again thanks to new tariff campaigns with a view to the monthly average prices.

Compare internet tariffs and save

Existing customers: Price increases possible at any time

And what is the situation for existing customers? “Due to the market situation, we would not be surprised if price adjustments also affect existing customers,” says Jens-Uwe Theumer, Vice President Telecommunications at Verivox. “In the event of a price increase, affected customers should review their contracts and exercise their special right of termination. If the minimum contract term has already expired, Internet contracts can be terminated monthly.”

Compare tariffs and use special termination rights

A precise comparison of the market is currently particularly important for consumers – and worthwhile. This applies to both new and existing customers if they receive a price increase from their provider.