Dsquared2 celebrates 10 years of kidswear at the Milan Velodrome

“Children of Dsquared2 I’m cool!” With this statement Dean e And Caten summarize the success of the kidswear line by Dsquared2, the luxury brand of which they are founders and creative directors. Yesterday the Canadian designers, now Milanese by adoption, celebrated ten years of the collection for boys and girls with a maxi event set up at the Maspes-Vigorelli Velodrome a few steps from CityLife.

Always entrusted to the licensee Brave Kid of the group Otbthe collection incorporates the stylistic lines of the adult lines developed in sizes from 0 to 16 years and represents 11% of Dsquared2’s turnover.

To celebrate the birthday of childrenswear, the fashion house has met over one hundred children all dressed in white, inviting them to play with hypoallergenic powder dyes, dyeing each other’s clothes, thus inspiring a special capsule collection for spring/summer 2024.

“We decided to celebrate thinking about children and not adults, setting up a party to entertain them in the name of color, emotion, happiness – the Catens explain in unison to PambiancoTV -. Here in Canada it’s called ‘play-day’, a day when you don’t go to school and organize games. As children we loved those moments: kids going wild! Here all the children are dressed in white but play with colored powders, celebrate all the nuances and will take the clothes home as a souvenir of this ‘play-day’”.

The line, available in white and in five shades imbued with color (fuchsia, orange, yellow, green and blue) also includes some pieces with all-over paintwork in multiple superimposed nuances to which is added a fluorescent yellow branded neoprene label that identifies the celebratory collection.

The rest of the proposals include more formal clothes as well as numerous sports and casual clothes. There is also denimwear combined with sweatshirts, leggings, tracksuits, nylon and jersey garments. There are many accessories, among which baseball caps, visors, bandanas and canvas sneakers with low and high uppers stand out.

“Initially, the line was born as a continuation of the adult one, for the children of our customers, therefore a sort of miniaturization of the men’s and women’s Dsquared2 collections. For children you have to be careful with the materials, pay attention to the use of fabrics and the resistance to washing. In all these years the relationship with Brave Kid has always been excellent, they are very good and working together has been easy”, conclude the creative directors of the brand which in March announced the arrival of the new CEO Ennio Fontana.

In addition to Dsquared2, the Brave Kid brand portfolio includes both OTB brands such as Diesel, Marni, MM6 Maison Margielaboth license agreements such as N°21, Myar e Max&Co.the latter just signed.

The Otb group, which owns the Diesel brands, Jil Sander, Margiela House, Marni, Victor&Rolfcompanies Staff International and Brave Kid, and a stake in the brand Amiri, recorded a turnover of over 1.74 billion euros in 2022, up 14% on 2021. Brave Kid has been generating revenues up 26% compared to 2021, the year in which, according to Pambianconewshad a turnover of around 57 million euros.