DSV, 1027 – SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1027

On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26
April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The
programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in
MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-45

1,607,500

1,276.75

2,052,374,989

46:

11 April 2023

30,000

1,240.71

37,221,300

47:

12 April 2023

20,000

1,232.84

24,656,800

48:

13 April 2023

21,000

1,253.59

26,325,390

49:

14 April 2023

50,000

1,262.43

63,121,500

Accumulated trading for days 1-49 1,728,500 1,274.92 2,203,699,979

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,100,314 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.42% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

