Dual carriageway and Cali-Candelaria cycle route, two invincible works for the Valley

What was once considered the most dangerous road in Colombia, due to its high accident rate, today becomes one of the most modern and safe roads not only in the Valley, but in the country.

Candelareños, Vallecaucanos and Colombians already enjoy this modern corridor, a strategic project led by the government of Clara Luz Roldán, which will connect with the new Juanchito bridge.

It is a dual carriageway that marks the development and competitiveness of the region and is completed today.

The departmental government indicated that “the second road between Cali and Crucero de Candelaria is of great importance, because it improves transitability between the capital of Valle del Cauca and Cavasa, and also connects with the 5G project of the Cali-Palmira Access Road Network, which “which allows better connectivity of the Colombian southwest with the center of the country.”

In addition, the Secretary of Infrastructure of the department, Frank Ramírez, indicated that “this road serves directly to connect the municipalities of the south of Valle del Cauca and the north of Cauca, with which we exchange products and services such as education, health, recreation and in general different commercial activities.”

The double carriageway

The Cali-Crucero de Candelaria dual carriageway project is located between the municipality of Cali, the Cavasa roundabout and the Crucero de Candelaria sector, with a length of 17.2 kilometers of second carriageway and a cycle path.

A second road was built, 9.60 meters wide, with 1.80 berms on each side of the road and a 2.50 meter wide bidirectional cycle path that will connect the Candelaria Cruise to the municipality of Cali, passing through the Villagorgona sector.

The road also has three returns, a roundabout and two ovals that improve user mobility; a roundabout located in the Cavasa sector, which will have three lanes that guarantee entry to this important supply sector for Cali and the department of Valle.

Likewise, the dual carriageway has lighting in populated areas, in roundabouts and returns.

As part of this project, a vehicular bridge, a second carriageway and a bridge for cycle paths were built in the Frayle River sector, as well as two pedestrian bridges, guaranteeing the safety of users: one in the Poblado Campestre sector and another in the 20th of July.

The work includes a traffic light crossing in the Villagorgona sector.

Within the 17.2 kilometers, ten parking bays were built for the boarding and arrival of users from populated centers.

An independent road was built for pedestrian and cyclist traffic that is illuminated in populated centers.

On the cycle route

The Cali-Candelaria intermunicipal cycle route is the longest and best built in the country, completely signposted, which is already used by the cyclists who travel along it and thank the departmental Government for this work.

Fernando Soto, a cyclist from Candelaria, highlighted that “the issue of the dual carriageway is very good. Every day I move from San Joaquín to Candelaria and the bike path turned out very well, we are grateful for delivering this work.”

Together with the new Juanchito bridge and the Cali-Crucero de Candelaria dual carriageway, the cycle route is part of the great macroproject promoted by the current departmental Administration.

Only 60 meters are left for the completion of the cycle route, pending resolution of a property issue, “so that the people of Valle del Cauca have the largest inter-municipal cycle route in the country,” said Governor Clara Luz Roldán.

The cycle route, which runs parallel to the dual carriageway, is divided into two sections: the route between Cali-Candelaria and Cali-Cavasa, which is 9.8 kilometers long, and the section between Cavasa and Crucero Candelaria, which is 6.7 kilometers. It is 2.50 meters wide and is demarcated.

“In the government of the Invincible Valley we understand that mobility has to be around processes that have less impact on the environment and, of course, that generate protection of the lives of people who use bicycles as their means of transportation. whether to work, study or play sports. Today between Cali and Crucero de Candelaria we have a safe, attractive and comfortable cycle infrastructure in its more than 17 kilometers of length,” the Secretary of Infrastructure, Frank Ramírez, said about the cycle route.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

