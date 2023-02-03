Yesterday the world day of wetlands was commemorated, strategic ecosystems with great importance since they are home to various species of fauna and flora, however, in the capital of Huilense this day was lived between happiness and concern, since, Although according to the intention, efforts have been made, for some environmental leaders, there is still a lot of work to do.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

In opposite positions are the environmental leaders and the institutions of Neiva regarding the panorama of wetlands. This is due to the fact that, apparently, greater efforts are needed to preserve these ecosystems.

Sandra Milena Hernández, environmental leader of Neiva, pointed out that the reality is that for many years there has been a lack of commitment from institutions, who have not given the importance of what wetlands represent for this city and its inhabitants.

“They have ignored the environmental services that these wetlands provide and today it is known that the management has not been adequate because they have not been protected and everything remains the same. However, the truth is that wetlands, despite the mismanagement that has been given to them, are still there, the fauna and flora continue to appear despite the damage they have suffered. The sad thing is that the necessary actions for preservation have not been developed for this and the interest is not seen, ”he argued.

According to the leader, in the city there are about 33 wetlands that have not been fully valued, since society has perceived them as garbage dumps and many take advantage of these spaces since an adequate study has not been carried out.

The wetlands are nothing more and nothing less than the lungs of the city.

In search of conservation

Given this, Hernando Duarte, Secretary of the Environment of Neiva, assured that the sustainability of these spaces and their conservation depends on the restoration and proper management that is carried out especially in the area of ​​contamination by residual waters, poor waste management solids and debris. This is why, apart from prohibiting and controlling the above, the grazing of animals is not allowed either because the vegetation of the various sectors is affected.

“Regarding wetlands, we must submit them to permanent management to control floating aquatic plants, so these are very valuable spaces within the sustainability of the biodiversity of water ecosystems for many native birds and a significant number of migratory ones. There is a very large diversity within these reptiles, insects, turtles and plants, which makes it necessary to conserve them properly”, he stated.

Thus, he said that, in the Municipal Administration there is a total and absolute commitment to wetlands, since the idea is to strengthen and articulate all these processes within the institutional framework, however, ultimately the citizens and social organizations are the ones who should really defend, preserve , conserving and restoring these spaces, in addition to being vigilant so that culture and social awareness can really be built, because otherwise it is unsustainable for the institutional framework alone.

They are aware, thanks to experience, that the conferences held every three months are neither consistent nor appropriate, therefore, they will expand the number of activities through permanent work with a specific team to be able to rescue these spaces. Taking this panorama into account, the commemoration was lived between joy and sadness, since they had the participation of educational institutions (the best scenario to start the process of civic culture) and sadness because greater efforts are needed specifically from the citizenry.

Neiva’s lungs

And this is not for less, because these wetlands are nothing more and nothing less than the lungs of the city and unfortunately they tend to become extinct. According to the number of wetlands, the head of the ministry stated that he manages two wetlands with an Environmental Management Plan. “There may be smaller reservoirs, but they are not really considered wetlands. It is that, if they do not have that plan, they are not official, there are several wet sites that do not meet the minimum technical requirements. You can’t call any site a wetland,” he insisted.

In the wetlands, 351 bird records were characterized

Intolerance of destroyers

For Luz Angela Diaz, a community leader, these spaces have been destroyed by builders who are unaware and develop works beyond the importance of these sites. This situation, unfortunately, has become an environmental madness because they are not giving the space that corresponds to flora and fauna, because they are simply talking about urbanization. “We see little support from the institutions because they have all joined together and are accomplices. The important thing here is that society has woken up, people have become aware of this issue, ”she explained.

In the constant struggle of civic culture

Alejandro Serna, Neiva councilor, explained that the situation has been handled from various scenarios and important preservation work has been carried out, however, there is constantly a fight against the lack of citizen culture around the unwillingness of waste.

He added that, “the fight must be constant in front. We as human beings are predators by nature and that is where the importance of preserving these environments within the sustainable principle should be highlighted. We see construction companies in the surrounding area that threaten these spaces of course and have to be subject to the same CAM when it grants environmental licenses, in addition, when the same territorial entities issue planning licenses. Everything has to go in synergy so that we can respect what corresponds to an entire territorial order through the POT”.

the biggest concern

For José Sneider Verjan, director of the Fundación el Curibano, his biggest concern is that they do not know how these wetlands have been incorporated into the Land Management Plan that is intended to be updated this year. “The efforts have not been evidenced. What worries is that they are not safeguarding these ecosystems in the POT”, he said.

Finally, in response to the above, the Secretary of the Environment made it clear that the environmental component is determining to be able to modify and update a POT. This is how this dependency fulfilled an important function and today it can guarantee that these areas will not only be protected, but that new ones will be included in order to develop city parks that will be natural environments. He explained that what worries him is that “there are many people who have inappropriate and almost criminal behaviors, who occupy these places for misdeeds and generate pollution.”

Priority has been given to work on the protection of 21 wetlands.

273 wetlands have been characterized in the department of Huila

According to Katherine Arenas, a CAM biologist, they have made an effort to advance a characterization process that has allowed them to identify 273 wetlands distributed in the department of Huila at this time. This allows us to know the status of these ecosystems to make decisions regarding preservation. Given this, priority has been given to work on the protection of 21 wetlands.

The professional also indicated that, during the process of characterizing the wetlands, only in Neiva, 351 bird records were obtained, of which 105 bird species grouped into 33 families and 18 orders were identified, including eight boreal migratory species, one introduced, one endemic, four almost endemic and one species in the category of near threatened (NT) according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.