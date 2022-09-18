Recently, the self-deprecating resume of Hu Jinniu, a physics professor at Nankai University in Tianjin, went viral on the Internet. Hu Jinniu was full of jokes in his resume, saying bluntly, “I could not find a job at that time, Classes are often suspended due to the lack of enrollees” and so on. Content that is almost self-deprecating, is considered to be “duanzi style” The resume is eye-catching.

Professor Hu Jinniu, School of Physical Sciences, Nankai University, Tianjin, The personal profile on the official website of the college has recently become popular. The resume states: “ He received his Ph.D. from Osaka University, Japan in 2011. successively at Osaka University, Japan, Japan Institute of Physical and Chemical Research, Peking University, Postdoctoral and visiting scholar research at the Jülich Research Center in Germany ( Mainly because I couldn’t find a job at the time). So far, he has published more than 40 SCI papers in top international journals of nuclear physics such as Physics Letters B, Scientific Report (defined as Water Journal) and Physical Review C (the field of nuclear belongs to the sunset discipline, Basically can’t post Nature and Science) At the same time in astrophysics journals such as Astrophysics Journal (this impact factor is so high) Published several articles ( Because it has only recently been discovered that it is easier to be an astronomy expert than a nuclear physics expert). “

In addition, he also wrote: “Served as a reviewer for journals such as Chin. Phys. C, Int. J. Mod. Phys. E, Chin. Phys. Lett. (pulled in). Currently serving as the director of the Chinese Nuclear Physics Society (thanks to the support of the seniors). The research direction is the nuclear structure theory, It mainly includes the use of the real nuclear force to study the basic properties of atomic nuclei from first principles; The role of the three-body nuclear force in the nuclear structure; Application of lattice QCD theory in nuclear physics; Basic properties of neutron stars and properties of exotic nuclei. “

Hu Jinniu’s “humor” doesn’t stop there. As for the research direction, he wrote: “ First-principles calculations in the nuclear structure (currently more popular); 2. The basic properties of exotic nuclei (there are few experiments, you can just fool around); 3. The mass of the nuclear structure (big data in nuclear physics); 4. Quarks The influence of structure on the properties of the nucleus (this is hard to say); 5. The basic properties of neutron stars (currently more popular, the golden age); 6. The application of machine learning in the structure of the nucleus (the current fire is a mess, in fact, it is for survival^ _^). “

He also listed a bunch of requirements in his academic achievements, saying that he is engaged in theoretical physics research, so please do not contact him if you are interested in experiments; the research he is engaged in requires numerical calculation, so please only interested in formulas Classmates do not contact him; he also modestly claims that his IQ is limited, so please do not contact him if you are too smart.

In terms of teaching experience, he admitted that the postgraduate course “Nuclear Structure” Classes are often suspended due to low enrollment.

And in terms of honorary titles, He wrote that he was Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2006, In 2008, the winners of the Special Award for Touching China, etc., also said that if you don’t believe “ Please google it”.

Time Magazine’s Man of the Year is also a hilarious stalk. It is known that, In 2006, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year was awarded “All Netizens”, The 2008 Touching China Special Award was awarded to all Chinese.

Hu Jinniu’s profile immediately aroused heated discussions, and some netizens directly described him as cute, He believes that his information is very real, and he is a hidden boss. Some people also said that it is easier to win the favor of students when they meet frankly, “There are more students who sign up, Teachers also have the opportunity to choose.” As for the award, many netizens also said, I am honored to win the national award together with Hu, “ It is a great honor to win the 2008 Touching China Special Award together with the big brother.”

