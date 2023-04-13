Thursday, April 13, 2023, 8:10 am

We often hear that ‘hobby costs nothing’, but one of Dubai’s richest men has proved this adage true by buying a rare number plate for a car worth Dhs 55 million at an auction. According to the report of the global broadcasting organization ‘Bloomberg’, during the auction held for charity, the LLC company of Dubai auctioned the rare car number plate ‘P7’ based on two letters.

Which is worth 5 crore 50 lakh dirhams. According to the company, this number plate has a ‘7’ written at the distance of the letter ‘P’, which makes it a rare number plate. According to the report, the proceeds from the auction of the rare number plate will be transferred to the ‘Global Food Aid’ campaign launched by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Note that this hobby is found in Dubai where precious and rare number plates are issued which are used by the super rich to show off their status and wealth in return for charity. This recent number plate auction has broken the record of Dubai’s richest man, Saeed Abdul Ghafoor Khoury, who spent AED 52.2 million for the rare number plate ‘1’ in 2008. However, the name of the person who won the recent auction was not disclosed.

It may be noted that prices of rare and unique number plates have been the center of attention outside the Middle East as well, where a person bought an ‘R’ number plate for Rs 32 crore at an auction in Hong Kong. Earlier, a businessman, Balvinder Singh Sahni, had bought a ‘D’ number plate in 2016 at a cost of 33 million dirhams. Yesterday he said in an interview that ‘Dubai is a city of gold, it is a city of big people, safe people, good people, so everyone wants to show their status.’ Balwinder Singh Sahni said that he still remembers when he went to the luxury hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai in 2006, he was stopped because his car had more than one letter on the number plate and was told He had to have a two letter number plate to enter the hotel, so it became his dream to have a single letter number plate from then on.

He said that when he went to an auction event held for charity, he bought a number plate with the letters ‘D5’ and since the number 9 was his favorite, he made a number plate from the English letters ‘D’ and numbers. Chose 5 which add up to 9. However, Guinness World Records did not immediately comment on the matter. According to the report, the sold number plate can be affixed to any car registered in the emirate, whether it is a luxury vehicle or not.