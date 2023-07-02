Dubbing artists line up against the AI ​​”monster”.

Actors who specialize in dubbing voices in film and television and audiobook readers around the world have begun to confront artificial intelligence that threatens their future careers, and they see it as a “huge monster” capable of creating digital voices that are identical to human voices.

Twenty unions and labor organizations from Europe, the United States and Latin America have established the “United Voices Organization”, which campaigns under the slogan “Don’t Steal Our Voices” in order to push for the passage of legislation that harmonizes artificial intelligence and human creativity.

The organization warns against the “indiscriminate and unregulated” use of artificial intelligence, which could lead to the elimination of “the artistic heritage of creativity (…) that machines cannot produce.”

In recent years, dubbing professionals have not shown much concern with the spread of “Text To Speech” technology, which is a technology that makes it possible to convert written text into speech emanating from a human voice with automatic utterance, and it is a method used in voice assistance services such as Siri and Alexa.

However, AI has added “machine learning,” which allows the software to compare an audio sample against millions of other samples.

AI platforms such as revoiser.com offer a wide range of voice services for a monthly fee of $27, which is a fraction of what professionals in this field charge.

On its website, the platform says the service “is not intended to replace human voices,” but does offer a cost-effective alternative.

This new technology is “fueled by the voices we have provided over the years,” explains the president of the Mexican Association of Commercial Voice Operators.

“We are talking about the human right to use voice and interpretation without consent,” she added.

These tech companies continue to hire translators, but they know that their services contribute to feeding a huge audio archive.

These voice artists are calling for the adoption of laws to prevent the use of their voices without their consent, and the imposition of “human labor quotas,” explains Colombian dubber Daniel Soler de la Prada, who represented the “United Voices Organization” at the United Nations and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

In Mexico, one of the most important countries in the field of dubbing in Latin America, a bill has also been introduced that aims to regulate this technology.

In Argentina, there is a law that restricts dubbing to people specialized in the field, which means excluding automatic dubbers, according to Fernando Costa, who is fighting with the Dubbing Artists Union against the slogan of digital audio service companies, “Stop using dubbers, save money.”

A revolution, but not at any cost.

However, artificial intelligence opens up endless possibilities. In the future, for example, the real voice of actor Will Smith could be dubbed into several languages, with professional vocalizations similar to those of professional voice actors, according to Mexican narrator and dubber Mario Filho.

“We are fighting against a huge monster,” says Filho, who took over the Spanish voice for a role presented by Will Smith, and put his voice on famous characters including “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Star Wars) and “Winnie the Pooh.”

He indicates the possibility of concluding agreements that preserve the gains aspired by the public and preserve jobs, “provided that we receive fair salaries,” stressing the “lack of protection” in this independent profession.

Agence France-Presse contacted six companies for digital audio services, but none of them answered their questions.

However, the “Agence France-Presse” agency stopped at a contractual clause stating that the sale of rights includes “non-existent or unknown means and methods (…) that may appear in the future.” Dubbing workers believe that this clause “violates” their rights.

Maclovia Gonzalez, a Mexican dubber who collaborates with prominent brands, is currently in negotiations with an artificial intelligence company, which she declined to name.

Before committing to her, Gonzalez says she asks a lot of questions, but only gets partial answers with promises of returns. Since the first contact between the two sides five months ago, other voice actors have been hired. “I want to be part of this revolution, but not at any price,” Gonzalez asserts.

The dubbing company, Art Dubbing, issued the same warning after requests for quotes from customers wanting AI voices.

The company’s director, Mexican Anwar Lopez de la Peña, refuses to sacrifice human talent, but he realizes that he is now facing a dilemma of “either adapt or perish.”

And Mario Filho stopped giving his voice to many clients, refusing to “give up on everything”. “It is time to support my colleagues,” he says, expressing his conviction that artificial intelligence “cannot” replace humans because it is simply “soulless.”

