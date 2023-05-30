Ducati renews with Pirro, still test rider until 2026

Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati MotoGP Test Team)

“My sporting career has been in the name of Ducati and I can’t imagine myself with a color other than the red of the Borgo Panigale house. I arrived here in 2013, in what were probably the most difficult years for Ducati Corse, but now I’m also experiencing the best ones for the company. I am very proud of what we have managed to do together and of being able to work closely with the new generation of Italian riders: I always learn something new from them. As always, I will do my best to continue contributing to the development of the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4. I thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide, and all the people who trust me. Come on Ducati always!”.