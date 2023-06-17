Home » Due to a cyber attack, Cafam reported failures in its system
Due to a cyber attack, Cafam reported failures in its system

The Cafam Family Compensation Fund reported that it was the victim of what is possibly configured as a cyber attack, which has generated a failure in information systems, which affects the provision of some of the services.

Through a press release, the company indicated that as soon as this alteration was identified, all the established contingency plans were activated and it developed all the pertinent actions to restore the systems.

Despite the efforts made, Cafam indicated that the services will continue to present some limitations. However, he assured that the entire team is working on a definitive solution to this situation, prioritizing the well-being of affiliates, customers and users.

According to the users, among the affected services are the assignment of medical appointments as well as the delivery service of some products at the dispensing points of Cafam Drug Stores.

“Cafam will continue to report all the progress and news regarding this situation through its official channels, both digital, and at user service points,” the company said.

