The operation, which will be provisional, began on January 17 in a plane with a capacity for 70 passengers.

Due to the clogging of the Pan-American international highway, at the height of the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, due to a landslide, which has an emergency not only in the southwest of the country, but also in the nation, the Colombian airline EasyFly established, from this January 17, the route: Popayan – Pasto – Popayan.

The air operation is carried out with up to one daily flight, by plane with a capacity for 70 passengers and with fares on the Popayán – Pasto – Pasto – Popayán route.

The airline adds this new route to facilitate the mobility of the residents of the two departments, who usually travel by land and who can now do so by less than 30 minutes with a daily flight which will be available while the Pan-American Highway between Pasto and Popayán becomes passable.

With regard to the EasyFly company, several users have complained to this means of communication, because the Medellín-Popayán flight is offered on its website, but in reality, what it does not inform customers is that the route is : Medellín-Quibdó- Quibdó-Bogotá-Bogotá-Popayán, they only find out when they buy the ticket, which also costs

$885,750 each way which, according to the complainant, is cheaper to travel to Miami.

