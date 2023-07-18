Due to drug shortages, Adres will be inspected

Due to shortages of medicines, the Attorney General’s Office will carry out an inspection of the Adres to determine irregularities in the transfer of resources.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has taken forceful measures in relation to the alleged irregularities in the flow of resources that the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (ADRES) must send to the Healthcare Provider Entities. As a result of these actions, a disciplinary inspection has been ordered to determine if there are improper practices that have caused a shortage of medicines in the country.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber has made visits to the Ministry of Health and the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA) as part of monitoring the ongoing investigation. The main objective of this investigation is to identify the officials responsible, either by action or omission, and determine the causes of this problem that affects the availability of essential medicines for the population.

It may interest you: Avalanche in Cundinamarca leaves 10 dead and several missing

Once these procedures have been completed, the Control Entity will send a copy of the file to the delegates in charge of the case so that they can continue with the corresponding actions. These will include investigating the delays on the part of the INVIMA servers in the procedures for the sanitary registration of medicines and molecules.

The shortage of medicines is a serious problem that directly affects the health and well-being of citizens. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, as guarantor of the proper functioning of the institutions and the protection of the rights of citizens, has indicated that it is taking the necessary measures to investigate and punish any irregularity that may be contributing to this situation.