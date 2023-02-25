After a meeting with leaders of the region, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, headed a Security Council in the municipality of El Banco, where he warned that some roads in this region of Magdalena are being used for the passage of narcotics and He asked for more effective results from the Public Force.

“This region of Magdalena is used for the transit of drugs from the South of Bolívar or from Catatumbo to the ports of the Gulf of Morrosquillo or to La Guajira. This means that there must be a much more forceful action by the Public Force,” he said. the Minister.

Likewise, he recalled that the instruction of President Gustavo Petro for the Military Forces and the Police is to achieve a seizure of cocaine that represents historical figures.

“It is an instruction that we have clearly received from the President and it is to achieve figures never seen before in the seizure of cocaine and supplies for drug processing and that is the commitment that the commanders of the Military Forces and the General Director of the Police have assumed with the President. We hope that there will be a development so appropriate that we can effectively show important results for this region, “explained Minister Velásquez and assured that within a month there will be a review of the commitments to define the progress that has been made. had on this issue.

On the other hand, the head of the Defense portfolio also announced that in the meeting with the leaders it was agreed to review their protection measures with the UNP in order to reinforce them.

“We have ensured that the National Protection Unit can have a meeting with these leaders looking specifically at the risk situations that they have raised and solutions can be found,” he said.

Likewise, with the National Land Agency, a meeting was agreed for March 9 with the peasants to review the land policies and legalization of titles.

He also said that the presence of the Public Force in the municipalities of the department of Magdalena will be reviewed, the need to increase the foot of the force and the allocation of endowment teams, as well as vehicles for the Police that allow better compliance with their work.

For his part, the governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo, assured that this government of Change has been the first to support the work of the Public Force in the department. “We are very pleased because it is the first time that the strengthening of the operational capacities of the Army and Police has been announced because for years we have accompanied the work of the Public Force but alone,” he stressed.