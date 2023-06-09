Home » Due to heavy rains, an alternative water treatment system is activated in Yopal – news
The Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY), through its Office of Industrial Safety and Emergency and Contingency Plans, has presented to the Municipal Council for Risk and Disaster Management (CMGRD) the critical points that have been been affected due to the heavy rains that have hit the municipality in recent days.

Among the critical points identified are:

• Overpass the big one of 36″ Inches

• 16″ El Viejo Flyover

• La Definitive Drinking Water Treatment System

• Residual Water Collector located at Calle 40 with 19

These critical points have been added to the 25 previously presented by the Office of Risk and Disaster Management (OTGRD). In addition, the recommendations issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEEAM) have been taken into account when establishing the red alert declaration in the Cravo Sur river basin, especially in the La Cabuya bridge hydrometeorological station.

In this sense, the emergency and contingency plan has been activated, taking into account current conditions, such as turbidities and the growth of the Cravo River. It is important to note that due to these circumstances, the Definitive drinking water treatment plant is temporarily suspended.

To provide optimal aqueduct service, the backup water purification systems (Deep Wells and Alternate Plant) were activated.

In the same way, the EAAAY reports that the Public Battery service is still in operation, located in the Estadio well and the Braulio Campestre well, which will be open to the public, until the eventuality presented by the El Niño phenomenon is overcome.

See also  Cuban Science Day is celebrated in Cienfuegos

Source: Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY)

