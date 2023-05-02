Due to inflation, the working class is under severe economic pressure, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that due to inflation, the working class is under severe economic pressure.

Web Desk: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message that International Labor Day is being celebrated all over the world today. Appreciates.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the nation appreciates the role and support of workers in the development of the country, while Islam emphasizes the principles of social justice, equality and respect for human rights. Guidelines were set.

The Prime Minister said that workers and employers are partners in the production process, the current government is determined to improve the working and living conditions of workers, the government has increased the minimum wage of workers from 17500 rupees to 25000 rupees per month. has done

The Prime Minister said in his tweet message that the fact is that the fluctuations in the global markets have increased the economic hardships of the working class, they are under severe economic pressure due to the increase in commodity prices.