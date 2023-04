The Linz local railway (Lilo) is to be massively expanded in the coming years: the journey time is to be reduced, and the trains are to run every 15 minutes. To this end, major investments are planned along the entire route – including in alcoves. As the state’s transport department informed, a “sustainable mobility hub” is to be created there. In all probability, a fixed point in Alkovner’s townscape will have to give way to modernization: the Lilo train station, one of the last