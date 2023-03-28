Home News Due to non-compliance with the government, the Utría National Natural Park was taken over
More than 300 inhabitants of the town of El Valle, municipality of Bahía Solano, took over the Utría National Natural Park as of today.

They protest the breach by the national government of the agreement signed with the director of the National Risk and Disaster Unit on December 26, 2022, related to protection works, including a retaining wall, which prevent the destruction of more homes by the valley river.

The Valle River has been changing its course and has destroyed 97 homes. The protection works that have been agreed seek to redirect the Valle River to its old channel and protect this important township.

“We arrived by boat and on foot to the Utría National Natural Park and we took the place. We brought hunting dogs, chainsaws and trammel nets and we will be there until the national government complies with the agreement. We are not going to allow our corregimiento to disappear,” said one of the leaders of the civic committee.

