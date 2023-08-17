Due to risk in elections, 12 municipalities of Cauca will be prioritized for the 2023 elections – news

The Registrar’s Office will implement technological tools such as biometrics in the polling stations of these municipalities, to avoid possible electoral crimes.

The National Registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, announced this August 16 in Popayán that the municipalities of Argelia, Balboa, Buenos Aires, Caldono, El Tambo, La Sierra, López de Micay, Morales, Patía, Rosas, Suárez and Timbiquí, in Cauca, which present a high electoral risk and public order problems due to the presence of illegal armed groups, ahead of the territorial elections on October 29.

“The department of Cauca is prioritized for the public force and the Registry. We trust that, with the Democracy Plan, which is being applied in a special way, the elections in any municipality will not have to be postponed, ”he said.

The national registrar warned the candidates to make alliances with groups outside the law, which will be prosecuted. “Here there is only one threat and it is the armed groups, we must avoid these alliances, and in that we are going to work with the governor, the institutions and especially with our military and police forces.”

Likewise, he affirmed that the entity will implement technological tools such as biometrics in the polling stations of those municipalities, in order to avoid possible electoral crimes, such as voter impersonation and the buying and selling of votes.

“We will also have a technological plan for the Caucanian and Nariño Pacific coasts, which consists of transmitting the information from all the polling stations on the same day, that is, the pre-count information and the polling station records, to prevent electoral material from being stolen or manipulated by illegal armed groups. We are going to make a fully technological contingency plan in biometrics and data transmission ”, he pointed out.

Finally, he maintained that after a dialogue with the military and police forces, 54 polling stations in indigenous reservations will have surveillance and control on election day. “The indigenous communities opened the space to work in coordination with the Army and the Police to jointly take care of those polling stations.”