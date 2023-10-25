Home » Due to road works there will be partial night closures on the South Highway and Las Palmas Avenue
Due to road works, starting this Monday, October 23, the South Highway, between streets 10 and 29 B, will have partial closures of the western road. They will take place from Monday to Sunday, between 9:00 pm and 4:00 am, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays when, on the bike path, they will start at 10:30 pm.

Likewise, starting Monday, October 23, there will be partial closures on the descending road of Las Palmas, between the Intercontinental Hotel and the Zeus gas station, from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am

The partial night closures of these corridors will be to allow work to improve the city’s road network.

People in Medellín are recommended to travel with caution, given that there will be workers, machinery and that, additionally, a new rainy season begins that implies extreme care when driving vehicles.

