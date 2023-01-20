The products will be purchased from Ecuador.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) announced the issuance of a resolution to guarantee the entry of food for domestic and farm animals affected by the blockage of the Pan-American highway between Cauca and Nariño. The decision is made after the dialogue that took place with producers in the region and local authorities.

The resolution sets the guidelines to allow inputs to feed animals into the country and thus avoid losses to producers.

Imports of these products must be processed on the platform of the Sanitary Information System for the Import and Export of Agricultural and Livestock Products (SISPAP), by means of an import application without presenting the animal health certificate for import.

“Through Resolution 000296 of January 18, 2023, we will allow the importation of animal feed from Ecuador. It will be valid with the presentation of the registration of the product issued by the health authority of that country until free transit to Nariño is normalized”, said María del Pilar Ruíz Molina, general manager (e) of the ICA.

All imports of this type of product will be inspected by the ICA at the port of entry into the country for the issuance of the respective Sanitary Inspection Certificate (CIS).

The ICA reminds importers who wish to take advantage of this transitory measure that they must comply with the provisions of Resolution 991 of June 2001, which prohibits the use of meat, blood, bone meal (steamed ), of meat and bone and offal of mammals for feeding ruminants.