Home News Due to the closure of the Panamerican Highway, the ICA will allow the importation of animal feed – news
News

Due to the closure of the Panamerican Highway, the ICA will allow the importation of animal feed – news

by admin
Due to the closure of the Panamerican Highway, the ICA will allow the importation of animal feed – news

The products will be purchased from Ecuador.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) announced the issuance of a resolution to guarantee the entry of food for domestic and farm animals affected by the blockage of the Pan-American highway between Cauca and Nariño. The decision is made after the dialogue that took place with producers in the region and local authorities.

The resolution sets the guidelines to allow inputs to feed animals into the country and thus avoid losses to producers.

Imports of these products must be processed on the platform of the Sanitary Information System for the Import and Export of Agricultural and Livestock Products (SISPAP), by means of an import application without presenting the animal health certificate for import.

“Through Resolution 000296 of January 18, 2023, we will allow the importation of animal feed from Ecuador. It will be valid with the presentation of the registration of the product issued by the health authority of that country until free transit to Nariño is normalized”, said María del Pilar Ruíz Molina, general manager (e) of the ICA.

All imports of this type of product will be inspected by the ICA at the port of entry into the country for the issuance of the respective Sanitary Inspection Certificate (CIS).

The ICA reminds importers who wish to take advantage of this transitory measure that they must comply with the provisions of Resolution 991 of June 2001, which prohibits the use of meat, blood, bone meal (steamed ), of meat and bone and offal of mammals for feeding ruminants.

See also  He had left for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group, then failed to return to the refuge: the helicopter flew to find the missing mountaineer

You may also like

Great cold welcomes the end of the year!The...

citizen petitions

High electoral participation may reveal clientelistic practices: MOE

Looking for the taste of intangible cultural heritage,...

They capture two others involved in the kidnapping...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Judge ordered prison for those involved in the...

South American Sub-20: Colombia draws in its debut

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Microsleep would have caused an accident to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy