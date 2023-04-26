Due to the rainy season, the purchase of waterproofing products for the home increases – news

According to Homecenter, Colombians would be investing in waterproof mortars, acrylic, aqueous and asphalt waterproofing.

In the first half of this year, the rainy season has wreaked havoc in various areas of the country, leaving several homes affected. According to the Ideam forecast, the rains are expected to continue until the end of April. In view of this situation, it has become more urgent to take preventive and protective measures to reduce and mitigate the risks of serious damage to homes.

In fact, information presented by Sodimac Corona and its Homecenter and Constructor brands indicates that Colombians are investing more in waterproofing, water repellent and cleaner products, as well as asphalt membranes and asphalt emulsions to mitigate the impact of rain on their homes.

Thinking about it, the company’s experts shared some essential recommendations for Colombians to learn to protect their homes in the midst of this winter wave.

Cleaning and maintenance: To prevent water from seeping into the house, it is important to check the proper functioning of the gutters to collect and direct the water away from the walls and foundation. It is necessary to carry out the cleaning and maintenance of gutters and drains, both inside the house and outside, to avoid obstructions that could cause flooding. If there is visible deterioration and damage, the installation of new parts may be considered.

Check insulation: Good insulation will help keep the house dry and free of moisture. It must be verified that the roof, windows and doors are well sealed and that there are no spaces where water can enter. Therefore, the application of waterproof sealants can be considered to prevent future leaks.

Use suitable materials: To prevent water absorption into building materials, water-resistant materials such as tile, tile, or exterior-treated wood should be used. Waterproof sealers can also be applied to surfaces exposed to rain.

Install barriers: If the home is located in an area prone to flooding, the installation of retaining barriers at the doors should be considered to prevent water ingress into the home.

Don’t forget the garden: If the house has a garden, it is important to have good drainage to prevent water from accumulating around the house. Drainage systems can be installed or the land leveled so that water flows away from the house. You can also plant shrubs and plants that absorb water and prevent soil erosion.

Experts point out that waterproofing houses is not only an important investment in the protection and maintenance of the property, but in the health and well-being of the people who live in it.