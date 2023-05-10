Due to the rainy season, they issue an alert for the presence of the giant African snail

As a consequence of the rainy season facing the department of Meta, Cormacarena informs the community about the proliferation and sighting of the giant African snail, considered one of the 100 most harmful invasive alien species in the world, which can affect the agricultural sector , the environment and human health.

Therefore, the Environmental Corporation asks the inhabitants to report the presence of the mollusk through their municipalities, with the purpose that the entity coordinate with the municipal administrations the collection and final disposal of this animal, which was declared a control pest. official throughout the country and that in the rainy season its reproduction process increases.

In case the inhabitants decide to collect the snails, Cormacarena recommends in the procedure to use gloves, place the specimens in a container or plastic bag to add salt, after this, open a hole and apply lime; Finally, the hole must be filled with earth and covered with another layer of lime.

The Environmental Authority recalls the wildlife hotline 321 482 0327 so that the community can timely report the presence of the giant African snail, and thus carry out the control of the species.

Source: Cormacarena

