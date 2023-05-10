Home » Due to the rainy season, they issue an alert for the presence of the giant African snail
News

Due to the rainy season, they issue an alert for the presence of the giant African snail

by admin
Due to the rainy season, they issue an alert for the presence of the giant African snail

As a consequence of the rainy season facing the department of Meta, Cormacarena informs the community about the proliferation and sighting of the giant African snail, considered one of the 100 most harmful invasive alien species in the world, which can affect the agricultural sector , the environment and human health.

Therefore, the Environmental Corporation asks the inhabitants to report the presence of the mollusk through their municipalities, with the purpose that the entity coordinate with the municipal administrations the collection and final disposal of this animal, which was declared a control pest. official throughout the country and that in the rainy season its reproduction process increases.

In case the inhabitants decide to collect the snails, Cormacarena recommends in the procedure to use gloves, place the specimens in a container or plastic bag to add salt, after this, open a hole and apply lime; Finally, the hole must be filled with earth and covered with another layer of lime.

The Environmental Authority recalls the wildlife hotline 321 482 0327 so that the community can timely report the presence of the giant African snail, and thus carry out the control of the species.

Source: Cormacarena

See also  The meeting to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet was held ceremoniously. The Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National People’s Congress of the State Council and the Central Military Commission of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference called to congratulate Xi Jinping on the congratulatory plaque with the inscription "Building a beautiful and happy Tibet and fulfilling the dream of great revival" Wang Yang attended the meeting and delivered a speech-Xinhua

You may also like

The most important news on May 10th

Shell ceviche, a natural aphrodisiac – Diario La...

Unimayor launched its University Editorial Seal – news

Deutsche Telekom share: Analyst sets BRAND NEW price...

Hernandarias opposition councilors use violence after losing Nelson...

Manuel Kerhe: “The time in Ried was challenging,...

RESOLUTIONS OF ENVELOPE 4 ??? « CDE News

Yeferson Cossio is investigated by the authorities

Fengze District Party Committee’s Key Work Scheduling Meeting...

Trump fined millions for sexual abuse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy