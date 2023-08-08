Due to the rise in gasoline, the Ministers of Mines and Finance must answer to Congress

The last increase in the cost of gasoline in the country reached $600, so the average price per gallon was $13,564. Drivers from cities like Villavicencio, Cali, Bogotá and Montería will see their pocket a little tighter with the arrival of the eighth month of the year.

With the decision and the constant complaints from the public about the increase in fuel so far in 2023, the Fourth Committee of the House of Representatives will put the increase in the cost of gasoline as a center of debate.

In the debate, the Ministers of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, and Mines and Energy, Andrés Camacho, are expected to answer questions about: factors that make up the cost of gasoline; the production of fuel in the country; resources collected for each tax; status of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund from the year of its creation to 2023, among other questions.

“Practically all sectors, social and economic issues, in the department of Amazonas it is the only way of access for passenger transfer, it is by air and it is done out of necessity, not for tourism,” said Amazon congresswoman Yenica Acosta, of the Democratic Center.

“The only connection with the center of the country is by air, so the inhabitants of the Amazonas department are very distressed, because the rise in fuel is affecting, also the costs of air tickets are increasing,” he added.

Since Gustavo Petro became President, the price of gasoline has increased by almost $4,000, with increases that vary between $200 and $600, as has occurred in recent months by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

For this reason, for the congressmen it is vitally important to advance the meeting to 9:30 am, on Tuesday, August 8, in which it is expected that the various aspects related to the production and commercialization of fuel in the nation will be clarified.

Gasoline price in the main cities of Colombia after the last increase

The national government announced the increase in the cost of fuel, which began to apply from 12:00 am, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 throughout the national territory.

As indicated, the increase in the price of a gallon of gasoline was $600. The progressive increase in the price of fuel is recorded as a measure by the Ministry of Finance to reduce the debt of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

In the case of Bogotá, regular gasoline was left with an approximate price of $13,973, while Villavicencio will continue to be the city with the most expensive fuel in the country, breaking the barrier of $14,000. In contrast, Cúcuta registers the lowest price with $12,025.

Acpm chevron

This will keep its cost stable until the value of gasoline exceeds $15,500. In this way, the price of diesel will begin to rise progressively, as confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla in an interview with Blu Radio.

August is the third consecutive month in which gasoline increases its price by $600, a situation that worries drivers in the country. The progressive increases in the price of gasoline will continue to be recorded until the deficit to the Fuel Stabilization Fund that it left in 2022, a gap of $37 billion, is resolved.

“It is projected that the price differentials will close at the beginning of 2024 for regular gasoline, and at the beginning of 2025 for the ACPM, with which the Government would achieve that the spending pressure associated with the FEPC disappears during the four-year period,” they indicated. from the Ministry of Finance in the update of the 2023 Financial Plan.

Which means that in the remaining four months of the year, not counting the increase in August, an increase of $2,400 would be pending to be applied, placing gasoline at a value close to $16,000 at the end of 2023. The Government’s strategy is to redistribute the resources collected, with which it is planned to increase in the National Budget, social investment in education, health, tertiary roads or energy transition.

The situation has generated that multiple sectors have expressed their disagreement. In fact, the taxi drivers union announced that a strike will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after failing to establish an agreement in which a preferential rate for transporters will be agreed.

Colombia is one of the countries with the lowest gasoline prices in Latin America

According to the Global Petrol Prices portal, the price of fuel in the national territory is below countries like Argentina, where it is priced at $14,921 ($3.69). For its part, in the United States it costs $16,265 ($3.87) and in Peru it costs $19,470 ($4.66).

“Colombia, despite the increases that have been made in the Government of Gustavo Petro, continues to have one of the lowest in the region,” they indicated from the specialized economy portal in mid-July 2023.

However, despite being one of the countries with the lowest gasoline price in Latin America, the Valora Analitik portal also indicated that the country is one of the countries that has increased the price of gasoline the most in the region, since that in the year in office of President Gustavo Petro, fuel went from $9,523 to $13,564 per gallon, with a price increase of between 4% and 6% monthly. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

