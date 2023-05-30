Due to the success of the immersive exhibition Da Vinci Il Genio is extended until Sunday June 11

Due to the great success of the Da Vinci Il Genio immersive exhibition, the date is extended until next Sunday, June 11, the organization reported.

It is a multi-sensory event that covers the life, work and thought of the Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci in a 3D exhibition. This second exhibition is carried out after the success of “Van Gogh, the Immersive Dream”, where a wonderful special show was presented to enjoy with the family on the second level of Paseo La Galería. Tickets can be purchased on the site called Passline.

It is a digital exhibition where the classic art of one of the great geniuses of humanity and current technology merge, in a journey that stimulates all the senses. An experience where each participant will be able to delve into the life of Da Vinci: Leonardo himself appears in the form of a hologram, telling the story of his life.

In addition, you can wrap yourself up and enjoy the narration, the music and the images on the walls and on the floor, in 360°, or admire the replicas of the gallery of works, or immerse yourself in the flight room, a mirrored room where You can see in projections with 3D reconstructions the flying machines that Leonardo designed, such as the ornithopter, the propeller, the parachute and other inventions.

Da Vinci Il Genio, is a multi-sensory event for the whole family, a revolutionary exhibition that tells the story of this Renaissance genius in a contemporary language with holograms, immersive experiences, virtual reality and educational videos where visitors walk an innovative path following the Leonardo’s footsteps, exploring his life and work in image, sound, music, light and color.

The exhibition also houses reconstructions of some of the war machines, hydraulic devices and flying machines, made by a traditional Florentine craftsman based on the drawings of the Renaissance genius and using very typical materials of the time such as wood, iron and the cotton.

These truly unique pieces add value to the whole of the exhibition.

The new exhibition is carried out by the hands of the creators of “Van Gogh, the Immersive Dream”, a digital work created by the award-winning Studio of Florence Art Media Studio, one of the Italian institutions with international significance in audiovisual creations.

It is a unique and incredible audiovisual experience, which has been touring the main cities of the world. This incredible experience includes the Historical Presentation with the chronology of his life and his works, a Gallery of works, the Hologram room, the Flight Room, the spectacular Immersive Room, the innovative Virtual Reality Room and, as a finishing touch, the room of the famous Last Supper.