Due to the Vallenato Festival, vehicular circulation in Valledupar is modified

Through decree 000382 of April 21, 2023, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office adopted a series of temporary transit and mobility measures during the development of the celebration of version 56 of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

In this sense, from April 27 to 30, the use of some vehicular traffic routes is modified to pedestrian:

Calle 16 between races 4 and 9; not including the intersections of Calle 16 with Carreras 4, 7, 8 and 9. Carrera 5 between Calle 14 and 16A; not including the intersections of Carrera 5 with Calles 14 and 16A. Calle 16B between Carreras 7 and 8, not including the intersections of Calle 16B with Carreras 7 and 8.

In addition, the circulation and parking of motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles is temporarily prohibited on the following roads:

Calle 16 between Carreras 4 and 9; not including the intersections of Calle 16 with Carreras 4, 7, 8 and 9. Calle 15 between Carreras 4 and 9; not including the intersections of Calle 16 with Carreras 4, 7, 8 and 9. Carrera 5 between Calles 14 and 16A; not including the intersections of Carrera 5 with Calles 14 and 16A. Carrera 6 between streets 14 and 16 A; not including the intersections of Carrera 6 with Calles 14 and 16A. Calle 16B between carreras 7 and 8, not including the intersections of calle 16B with carreras 7 and 8.

Likewise, it is prohibited during the hours between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am in: Carrera 4 between Calle 7 Bis and the roundabout of La Pilonera Mayor; not including the intersection of carrera 4 with calle 7 Bis. Carrera 4 between the Los Juglares roundabout (CAI Hurtado) and the intersection with the Valledupar – San Juan del Cesar road, not including the intersection of Carrera 4 with route 8004A.

On-street parking is prohibited in the following road corridors:

Carrera 19 (Avenida Simón Bolívar) between Calle 12 and Puente Hurtado. Carrera 9 between 12th street and the Pedazo de Acordeón roundabout. Road corridors adjacent to La Leyenda Vallenata Park.

Security and emergency agencies, artists, special guests and members of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata and those attending the Parque de La Leyenda Vallenata who prove entry to the event are exempt from the measures.

