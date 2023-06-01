Home » Due to threats, the mayoress of San José del Palmar governs from Pereira and Quibdó
Due to threats, the mayoress of San José del Palmar governs from Pereira and Quibdó

Due to threats, the mayoress of San José del Palmar governs from Pereira and Quibdó

The mayoress of San José del Palmar, Yina Marelvy Moreno Mosquera, had to leave her municipality two months ago due to threats from an armed group and governs from Pereira.

She made the decision after receiving extortion and intimidating messages against her and her family, and after suffering two attacks on her home in Quibdó.

In 2007, the then mayoress of this municipality, Blanca Inés Marín Osorio, was assassinated by the ELN guerrilla. “I don’t want to take the same risk,” says the current mayoress.

Last March, the ELN guerrilla assassinated a policeman in the municipal seat of San José del Palmar.

There are no safety conditions on the road to enter San José del Palmar, from Cartago.

Yina Marelvy says that there are no conditions to guarantee her life, that she does not know when she will be able to return to her municipality and explains that she dispatches from Pereira and from Quibdó. Through the internet, she holds government councils and is in permanent virtual contact with the secretaries and employees of the mayor’s office.

In San José del Palmar there are 14 polling stations for the regional elections in October.

Other mayors who have had to flee their municipalities to save their lives are those of Cartagena del Chairá (Caquetá), Puerto Guzmán (Putumayo), La Playa de Belén and Tibú (Norte de Santander).

