Due to works, they will close the lane of the corridor av. carrera 68 with calle 94a

In order to continue with the network transfer works and the construction of the mixed lanes of the TransMilenio trunk line on Avenida Carrera 68 (Group 7), the District Mobility Secretariat (SDM) authorized the closure of one lane of the slow roadway of the corridor of carrera 68 avenue between 94th street and 250 meters to the south.

According to the schedule presented by the contractor, these activities will be carried out starting at 12:00 am on Friday, April 21, 2023 and will end in approximately six months.

Traffic Management Plan (PMT):

In order to facilitate the execution of work activities and guarantee mobility to all road users, the Ministry of Mobility authorized the following Traffic Management Plan

Traffic of private vehicles and public transport

-Users traveling south-north along Avenida Carrera 68 will continue to travel through the three lanes that will be enabled, adjacent to the work zone. (Map 1 – purple color).

-Users traveling north-south along Carrera 68 avenue will continue to travel through the three lanes that are enabled on the road (Map 1 – blue color).

Location of the whereabouts of the SITP

-Due to the execution of the works on Avenida Carrera 68, the public transport stops will have modifications in their location, as follows: (Map 2).

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic

-Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to transit normally through the infrastructure designed for them.

-The pedestrian crossing at the intersection of 94th street or 98th street will be done on the south side of the intersection.