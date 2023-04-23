Home » Due to works, they will close the lane of the corridor av. carrera 68 with calle 94a
News

Due to works, they will close the lane of the corridor av. carrera 68 with calle 94a

by admin
Due to works, they will close the lane of the corridor av. carrera 68 with calle 94a

In order to continue with the network transfer works and the construction of the mixed lanes of the TransMilenio trunk line on Avenida Carrera 68 (Group 7), the District Mobility Secretariat (SDM) authorized the closure of one lane of the slow roadway of the corridor of carrera 68 avenue between 94th street and 250 meters to the south.

According to the schedule presented by the contractor, these activities will be carried out starting at 12:00 am on Friday, April 21, 2023 and will end in approximately six months.

Traffic Management Plan (PMT):

In order to facilitate the execution of work activities and guarantee mobility to all road users, the Ministry of Mobility authorized the following Traffic Management Plan

Traffic of private vehicles and public transport

-Users traveling south-north along Avenida Carrera 68 will continue to travel through the three lanes that will be enabled, adjacent to the work zone. (Map 1 – purple color).

-Users traveling north-south along Carrera 68 avenue will continue to travel through the three lanes that are enabled on the road (Map 1 – blue color).

Location of the whereabouts of the SITP

-Due to the execution of the works on Avenida Carrera 68, the public transport stops will have modifications in their location, as follows: (Map 2).

map 2

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic

-Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to transit normally through the infrastructure designed for them.

-The pedestrian crossing at the intersection of 94th street or 98th street will be done on the south side of the intersection.

You may also like

At Luppi a spring afternoon with lots of...

Sampedrana commune prioritizes road works with neighborhood road...

Tighten the “safety valve”, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law...

A competition for those who care about the...

Afghanistan again became a hotbed of terrorism, leaked...

Six pre-Columbian pieces that were in the US...

Performance, the report of the Technical Commission on...

Grasp of Constitution – Naibaat

Santiago Alarcón reacts to the uproar over James...

At Palazzo d’Avalos “The paths of memory” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy