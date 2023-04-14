The first section of the return to the south that counted 120 kilometers and that started from Tolima territory and ended in Neiva, was in the hands of the elite cyclist from Orgullo Paisa, Jhoan Antonio Colón. Tatiana Dueñas, who competed in the elite women’s division, was the first to cross the finish line.

At Pure Speed ​​Johan Colón from the Orgullo Paisa squad completed the 120-kilometer route between the municipalities of Saldaña and Neiva in 02:50:41, winning the first duel of sprinters and the first stage of this 2023 edition.

In the sprint, the runner from Sucre overcame Heberth Gutiérrez from Valluno from the EPM-GO RIGO GO squad and Diego Ochoa from Boyacá, all with the same time.

Colón expressed his happiness for the victory at the end of the fraction to Diario del Huila. “Yes, happy, grateful to the people of Huila and Tolima for organizing these types of events that do good for cycling, these opportunities for the flagship sport of Colombia.”

On the road, the race situation did not allow a break to form at the beginning, although the stage had a good start. Well, Leison Maca from the SuperGiros-Manizales City Hall team and José Rubio from the Liga del Caquetá were warned and stood out, testing endless straight lines under a scorching sun. And while they had struggled to hold the lead for the first hour of the race, they were quickly caught by the multicolored worm.

A first stage that saved everything for last

In the end there were a few attempts, but none prospered, and everything was decided by speed, which Johan Colón smugly won by a machine ahead of his closest rival.

Also for the ladies, the winner of the initial fraction was Tatiana Dueñas, after crossing the finish line on a 120-kilometer route, the Clarus-Merquimia-Strongman Bicycles rider climbed to the highest step of the podium. Accompanied by Luisa Morales from the Avinal-Alcalda El Carmen de Viboral squad and Laura Milena Toconas from Team Sistecrédito who, seeing themselves defeated in an impressive sprint by the team led by Jaime Ramírez, were forced to settle for the following podiums.

The young cyclist spoke with the Diario del Huila about this victory announced when sounding like a favorite to win this edition of the Vuelta al Sur. “Without a doubt it was long, very beautiful, finally we are able to run more than 90 kilometers for the ladies, very hot and the altimetry is quite complicated by the wind, I take advantage and thank the organization, I saw very beautiful roads, happy people and municipalities with public who welcomed us.” Faith, hope and teamwork were the words that Dueñas highlighted to win.

It is precisely to highlight the influx of the inhabitants of both the municipality of Saldaña in the department of Tolima who from very early on were stationed in its streets to see this spectacle that undoubtedly provides curiosity and joy, this was told to us by Mr. Edgar Rivera, a resident of the municipality ” These events are very important because, first of all, there is integration of the departments and their people, also promoting sports should make a difference because sports are encouraged in boys and girls”.

Like those from the city of Neiva, who were enthusiastically attentive to the arrival not only of the men’s category, but also of the ladies, showing that the culture of cycling permeates more and more in the understanding that it is one of the sports that gives joy to young and old and which promises with these rising stars that will run the department until Sunday April 16 to bring joy to Colombian sports in the not too distant future.

The men’s competition on the second day of the Vuelta al Sur Huila y Tolima will cover 166 kilometers and will start from the fourth race in front of the Huila Governorate. Then it will pass through Rivera, Riverita, Campoalegre, Hobo and Tesalia, it will arrive at Tres Esquinas, the urban area of ​​the municipality of Gigante, for its part 102 kilometers, will be traveled by the women of Neiva along Route 45 to Tres Esquinas in Gigante.