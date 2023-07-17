Home » “Duel” on krone.tv – Schilling: “Migrants are here for a good reason!”
The number of German outdoor pools continues to decrease. The riots of the guests are too brutal. “Migrants are there for a good reason,” said Lena Schilling. “Incidents of violence are always to be condemned. However, the debate is often too emotional,” Schilling continued. Discussant Andreas Mölzer saw things differently: “The enormous cultural differences and the traumata of those who come from civil war and war zones, as well as their different views of the image of women, especially in connection with Islam, can undoubtedly lead to challenges. It is obvious that problems can arise. Those who allow or encourage this must take responsibility. A large part of the population simply doesn’t want that anymore.”

