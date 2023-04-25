In the case of the bloody attack in a Duisburg gym, there are indications that the suspected Syrian was motivated by terrorism. A spokesman for the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office announced that the first results of the investigation had come to light. The authority therefore took over the investigation on Tuesday from the Duisburg public prosecutor’s office.

According to information from RTL West, photos and videos with an Islamist background were found on the suspect’s mobile phone. Special police units arrested the suspect on Sunday night after information from two of the man’s acquaintances in his Duisburg apartment near the crime scene.

Four people seriously injured

Four people were seriously injured in the attack a week ago. According to the police, a 21-year-old was still in mortal danger on Tuesday. The Duisburg public prosecutor had previously announced that none of the victims interviewed knew the alleged perpetrator. Initially, investigators assumed that the attack was aimed at a specific person.

After the attack on Tuesday evening last week, a 26-year-old Syrian is being held in custody for attempted murder. In the attack he is said to have seriously injured four people with a knife. The accused had not yet commented on the allegations, the Duisburg public prosecutor had announced.



