Barbara Boidi and Fabrizio Bison explain that they were inspired by the Veneto where it is customary for gastronomies to have a space where people can stay and eat. In the new headquarters, the Duja d’or, in addition to the new setting of the gastronomy with the long fridge counter behind whose windows all the dishes and specialties are displayed, as well as meats, cheeses and wines, has expanded into a dining room fast, but also for small parties, and an outdoor area where you can have an aperitif in the summer

IVREA. The risk, however in the air, was that they would transfer the business to some neighboring municipality and with greater availability of parking spaces and spaces, but Barbara Boidi and her husband Fabrizio Bison, owners of the renowned gastronomy La duja d’or, only moved a few meters away, occupying the premises of what used to be the Falcone Rosso restaurant, one of the oldest in Ivrea, and not depriving the Borghetto of one of the most known and appreciated shops in the city. “We moved just before Easter, last April – says Barbara Boidi -. For some time we have wanted to expand the business and grow professionally, offering a wider service that would also give customers the opportunity to stay on site for a quick lunch, to enjoy a dish or have an aperitif accompanied by our specialties. When the opportunity arose to be able to rent these premises, we had no doubts and we jumped at it, remaining in this area and thus avoiding customers the disorientation of having to reach us in a place other than the one they were at. get used to going “.

Barbara Boidi and Fabrizio Bison explain that they were inspired by the Veneto where it is customary for gastronomies to have a space where people can stay and eat. In the new headquarters, the Duja d’or, in addition to the new setting of the gastronomy with the long fridge counter behind whose windows all the dishes and specialties are displayed, as well as meats, cheeses and wines, has expanded into a dining room fast, but also for small parties, and an outdoor area where you can have an aperitif in the summer. «We threw ourselves – smiles Boidi – exactly as 12 years ago, when we decided to launch ourselves, despite coming from a completely different kind of job, in the gastronomy sector and we took over the Duja d’or. Today as yesterday, in addition to trusting in our professionalism and in the unchanged quality of our gastronomic proposals, we have confidence not only in ourselves, but also in the commercial recovery of the city. After the decline between Covid and closures there is a need, especially for young people, for places that attract them and where they can meet to share a pleasant convivial moment and we have chosen to orient ourselves in this direction, hoping to find the appropriate answers to our extended proposal which will certainly do its part to keep the Borghetto district and its characteristic little square lively and lived in ». Gastronomy, catering, spaces for quick lunches and bar service, with these times: from 9 to 13 and from 16 to 19, for gastronomy; from 9.30 to 15 and from 16 to 20, for the bar.