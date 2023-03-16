Solar projects in Bay and Madison counties add to the company’s growing renewable generation portfolio

At peak output, each site will generate enough carbon-free electricity to power nearly 23,000 homes

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Duke Energy Florida announced two new solar projects will begin construction later this month in Bay and Madison counties.

The new projects are part of the company’s community solar program, Clean Energy Connection, and advance the company’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions to benefit Florida customers.