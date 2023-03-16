Home News Duke Energy Begins Construction on Two New Solar Sites in North Florida Seite 1
Solar projects in Bay and Madison counties add to the company’s growing renewable generation portfolioAt peak output, each site will generate enough carbon-free electricity to power nearly 23,000 homesST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 …

  • Solar projects in Bay and Madison counties add to the company’s growing renewable generation portfolio
  • At peak output, each site will generate enough carbon-free electricity to power nearly 23,000 homes

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Duke Energy Florida announced two new solar projects will begin construction later this month in Bay and Madison counties.

The new projects are part of the company’s community solar program, Clean Energy Connection, and advance the company’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions to benefit Florida customers.

