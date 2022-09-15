From social farm to accredited educational farm included in the regional list. The Dumia cooperative has added the latest “specialization” to the range of offers for the inclusion and protection of disadvantaged people, and has already opened to visitors the park planted with vegetables and fruit trees where animals of various species thrive. The perspective is to welcome schools and families with children.

The general rehearsals have already started in recent months when, in the height of summer, Dumia welcomed about thirty visitors with educators and accompanying persons, divided into two groups. Then there were also the summer Grests for just as many visitors.

“The idea is precisely to reach families and educational associations, from schools to summer camps to encourage the approach of the new generations to what is sustainable, which means both on an economic, ecological and social level”, explains the director of the coop , Manuel Noal. «The combination of social farm and educational farm serves to follow the mission, that for which no one should be left behind or alone. The children acquire experience and transmit knowledge also in the planning and management of the activity, including the didactic activity. Our guests, an active part of the project, are able to put themselves in the shoes of others, also calibrating the language according to the people to contact outside and those who come to us. As in the case of children and teenagers who have already known our educational farm, aged between five and 15 years. We have had very important feedback, even among guests with so much prison behind them and so much desperation who had never taken care of anyone before. The experience of the educational farm meant that they gave their best ».

On the educational farm, farmyard animals are also raised and cared for. There are about 150 laying hens and coexist with ducks and mallards.

Visitors can only be attracted by the donkeys – two females with the cub and the male – the sheep that are regularly shorn and the pigs that live peacefully in the hold created on the path that leads from the Dumia structure to that of the Braite.

A path cleaned and restored by the guests of the community who also redeveloped it with benches for the panoramic stop and a natural arena that had also been requested by theater groups.

Also in direct economy, a stable was built to shelter donkeys and sheep to be protected from the raids of wolves. The care of animals that require diversified attention in the various phases of the day, is an excellent strategy to encourage the assumption of responsibility of guests and collaborators with positive repercussions also on the care for themselves, is highlighted by the management of the cooperative.

In recent years Dumia has gained accreditation first as an organic garden and now as an educational farm. In collaboration with Coldiretti in the context of Iaa (animal assisted intervention), the training course to manage the educational farm was therefore completed and to open it to realities, from the school to the entrepreneurial sector, which directly involved Valentina Zancaner, cultural mediator and educator who also qualifies in this area.