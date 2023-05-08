Dunga La Cantera, champion of the PreBaby Tournament

Soccer | They also qualified for the regional final

Julián Andrés Santa

Dunga La Cantera was crowned champion of the Carlos Mario Gil PreBaby Tournament and in this way became the first team to qualify for the Babysoccer Regional Final, which this year will take place in Risaralda.

GREAT GAME IN THE FINAL

In an exciting duel for the title, Dunga La Cantera defeated Deportivo Pereira 2-1 and also won the distinction for the scorer and the least beaten fence, ratifying its leading role in this important children’s soccer competition.

The game was surrounded by a sensational party atmosphere, with great accompaniment from the public and all summed up in respect and support for children, with an award ceremony that also included trophies and medals.

FINAL PHASE IN VIRGINIA

In this way, the Dunga La Cantera squad is the first classified by Risaralda to the Regional Phase, which will take place in August in La Virginia with the participation of 24 teams, representative of Caldas, Quindío, Chocó, Tolima and the host department.

Next week the Carlos Mario Gil Baby Soccer will begin, which will deliver three more places, so there is already great expectation and in this way the councilor’s support for the sport is ratified.

HONOR ROLL

Champion: Dunga La Cantera

Runner-up: Deportivo Pereira

Scorer: Alonso Orrego, Dunga La Cantera

Less beaten fence: Sebastián Gómez, Dunga La Cantera