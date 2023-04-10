According to what was revealed by the directors of Dungens & Dragons – Honor among thieves, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, some scenes of the film were shot in an iconic set of Game of Thrones. Have you figured out which one yet?

Dungeons & Dragons – Thieves’ Honor – film adaptation of the famous role-playing game – is currently in theaters worldwide and has been met with mixed reception. One of the most appreciated elements of the project, however, is the mix of genres and styles, held together by many homages and references to the fantasy world – and not just that of D&D mythology. In recent days, the two directors of the feature film, Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daleyhave in fact revealed that they have shot some scenes in an iconic locationthat is to say King’s Landing of the HBO series Game of thrones.

Dungeons & Dragons – Honor for Thieves and the Game of Thrones connection

Come i fan de Game of thrones they will remember, King’s Landing it is one of the most iconic and characteristic locations of the entire series, where some of the events destined to change the course of the narrated events take place. Capital of the Seven Kingdoms and largest city of Westeros, King’s Landing is in fact the place where the Iron Throne is locatedkept inside the stronghold of the Red Fortress. In the series finale, however, the town was completely razed to the groundbecoming a pile of ash. The directors of Dungeons & Dragons – Thieves’ Honor they therefore had to far rebuild the location from scratchfailing to hide their displeasure – as they revealed to the microphones of Collider:

We used that very set, but if you remember what happens in the ending, you should know that King’s Landing is completely destroyed. So we had to rebuild the set entirely from scratch. We thought we had a fantastic set in our hands, instead we found something destroyed and full of burns.

Despite the organizational mistakes and the disappointment of the two directors, the connection between Game of Thrones and D&D will please fans of the fantasy genre. Dungeons & Dragons – Thieves’ Honor it was then written and directed, as mentioned, by Jonathan Goldstein e John Francis Daley – former screenwriters of Spider-Man: Homecoming e The Flash. Daley he is also known to the general public for his acting career – he played Sam Weir in the series Freaks and Geeks e il profiler Lance Sweets in Bones. However, the project has also attracted viewers who are not lovers of fantasy thanks to its cast all star, consisting of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Rege-Jean Page. So all that remains is to run to the cinema, to try to identify the scenes shot in the iconic set of Game of thrones.