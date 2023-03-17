Dunhuang Mogao International Airport will open new routes and add four destinations this year

CCTV news client reported that starting from March 26, 2023, Dunhuang Mogao International Airport will fully launch the flight plan for the summer and autumn seasons, adding new routes to Chongqing, Longnan, Korla, and Turpan, adding more routes to Lanzhou, Xi’an, Hangzhou, and Kunming. The route network of direct flights from Chongqing, Chengdu to Dunhuang will cover the seven major regions of the country, with 23 routes open, 19 cities and 20 destinations.

In the summer and autumn flight season of 2023, Dunhuang Airport will increase the “Landun Express” route, with an average of two flights per day, and the flight slots will be evenly distributed, forming the “Landun Express” model. This year Dunhuang Airport will open four new destinations: Chongqing, Longnan, Korla and Turpan.

In December 2022, Dunhuang City issued a preferential policy for winter and spring tourism. So far, the six major scenic spots in Dunhuang City, including Mogao Grottoes, Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Lake, have received a total of 160,000 tourists, an increase of 19.7% over 2019 and an increase of 94% in 2022.