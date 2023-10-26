Dunkin’ Donuts Franchise Settles Lawsuit for $3 Million after Woman Suffers Severe Burns from Hot Coffee Spill

Georgia Woman Awarded $3 Million in Lawsuit Against Dunkin’ Donuts for Severe Coffee Burns

Sugar Hill, Georgia – In a landmark lawsuit against Dunkin’ Donuts, a Georgia woman has been awarded $3 million in compensation after suffering severe burns from a scorching cup of coffee. The incident, which occurred in February 2021, has left the victim with life-altering injuries and mounting medical bills.

According to the victim’s lawyer, Benjamin Welch of the prestigious Morgan & Morgan firm, the 70-year-old woman visited a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Sugar Hill when the lid of her coffee cup dislodged, causing the steaming liquid to spill on her thighs, groin, and abdomen. The burns were so severe that they resulted in second and third degree burns, requiring extensive medical treatment costing over $200,000.

Tragically, the victim’s injuries have had a profound negative impact on her life. She now struggles with daily activities and even had to relearn how to walk. “Her life has been completely altered. Walking still causes pain; she cannot go out in the sun and must apply creams and ointments to the burns several times a day,” said Welch in an interview with the New York Post.

The lawsuit argued that the incident could have been avoided if the Dunkin’ Donuts employee had properly secured the lid on the coffee cup. On Tuesday, the franchise responsible for operating the Sugar Hill Dunkin’ Donuts location, Golden Donuts, LLC, agreed to a $3 million settlement to compensate the woman for her injuries and the lasting impact on her life.

John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, hopes that this substantial settlement will serve as a wake-up call for other restaurants and franchises, urging them to prioritize customer safety. “We hope this deal sends a message to all restaurants and franchisees: it’s not complicated; train your employees properly and prioritize customer safety,” said Morgan in an interview with Fox News.

However, both Golden Donuts, LLC, and Inspire Brands, the owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, declined to comment on the case when approached by Fox News Digital.

This case serves as a reminder that even seemingly mundane incidents can have devastating consequences. It raises vital questions about the responsibility of businesses to ensure the safety of their customers. The $3 million settlement not only provides some financial relief for the victim, but it also highlights the importance of properly securing hot beverages and upholding the utmost safety standards in the food service industry.

As this story makes headlines, it is hoped that it will encourage greater vigilance within establishments, motivating them to prioritize customer safety and prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

