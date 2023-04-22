Home » Dunyapu: Oil tanker ran over the nomads, 7 people were killed
News

Dunyapu: Oil tanker ran over the nomads, 7 people were killed

by admin
Dunyapu: Oil tanker ran over the nomads, 7 people were killed

Saturday April 22, 2023, 11:43 am

Dunyapur (Immat News) An oil tanker ran into the nomads’ camp in Dunyapur, 7 people died on the spot and 6 were injured in the accident.

On the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, a very tragic accident took place in Duniyapur, where the tire of a high-speed oil tanker exploded near Kahror Pakka Chowk and the oil tanker ran into the pits of unfortunate nomads.

As a result of the accident, 7 people died on the spot, 4 children, 2 women and a man are also included in the dead, while 6 people, including 2 women, were seriously injured and have been shifted to THQ Hospital. Aid is being given.

DC and DPO Lodhran have announced to give Rs. 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.

See also

Fierce firing in Lucky Marwat, 12-year-old girl killed by blind bullet

See also  White foam in the Ledra, many calls to the fire brigade: maybe it was detergent

You may also like

Commune of Esteña presents the largest fleet of...

“Advances of the Electoral Process”, first forum for...

News, technical resources and more for devs

TEN THINGS YOUR DOG WANTS TO TELL YOU!!...

They give “Chepe” more time to defend himself...

The fragrance of books accompany me on World...

39-year-old killed: Neighbors affected: “If I had been...

INDERT head hands over new property titles and...

Petro meets today with the Venezuelan opposition in...

Green MV want “return of the state” to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy