Dunyapu: Oil tanker ran over the nomads, 7 people were killed

Dunyapur (Immat News) An oil tanker ran into the nomads’ camp in Dunyapur, 7 people died on the spot and 6 were injured in the accident.

On the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, a very tragic accident took place in Duniyapur, where the tire of a high-speed oil tanker exploded near Kahror Pakka Chowk and the oil tanker ran into the pits of unfortunate nomads.

As a result of the accident, 7 people died on the spot, 4 children, 2 women and a man are also included in the dead, while 6 people, including 2 women, were seriously injured and have been shifted to THQ Hospital. Aid is being given.

DC and DPO Lodhran have announced to give Rs. 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.