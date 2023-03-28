Home News Duo Jesse & Joy announce 29-date US and Canadian tour
Duo Jesse & Joy announce 29-date US and Canadian tour

The duo announced this Monday that they will undertake a “summer tour” of the United States and Canada, which will start on June 5 in New York and will include a total of 29 dates. EFE


The Mexican duo Jesse & Joy announced this March 27, 2023 that they will undertake a “summer tour” of the United States and Canada, which will start on June 5 in New York and will include a total of 29 dates.

Hand in hand with their most recent album “Clichés”, the Mexican brothers will tour the North American geography until August 12, when they close the tour in Fort Lauderdale, in South Florida, according to a statement from Live Nation, producers of the tour.

The Mexicans will make stops in cities like Boston, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso and Austin, among others.

“Thanks to their authenticity, talent and unique style, Jesse & Joy have become the most beloved musical duo in Mexico, connecting with millions of people around the world,” said Live Nation, which highlighted that this ballad duo- pop has to his credit a Grammy and six Latin Grammys, among other awards.

The latest record work by the brothers Jesse and Joy Huerta, natives of Mexico City and with more than 15 years of professional experience, transgresses genres to collect the best of them, as they said in a recent interview with EFE.

“For this album we had influences from folk, rock, grunge or punk,” explained Jesse Huerta, guitarist and producer of “Clichés” along with Federico Vindver, who previously collaborated with artists such as Coldplay and Kanye West.

General ticket sales will begin next Friday. EFE

