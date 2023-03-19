On Friday, March 17, the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was announced for the war crimes of which the military forces of that country are accused during the invasion to Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population (children) and the illegal transfer of population (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued an order on Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar charges.

The ICC said its trial chamber found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect is responsible for the war crime of illegal population deportation and illegal population transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the detriment of Ukrainian children.” ”.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan declared this month after a visit to Ukraine that the alleged child abductions were the subject of “priority investigation.”

The decision was welcomed by global humanitarian organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) where they stated: “This is a great day for the many victims of the crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014.”

And at the local level, former President Iván Duque has so far been the first Colombian politician to applaud this ICC request.

“I welcome the decision of @CourPenaleInt against crimes committed by Vladimir Putin against the #Ukrainian people. The invasion of #Russia in #Ukraine is the greatest atrocity that the planet is experiencing (SIC) ”, expressed the former president through his official Twitter account.

He added that a similar decision should be made against the head of the regime in Venezuela, whom he has described as a dictator and with whom he broke off diplomatic relations during his government.

“We cannot give in to dictatorships. The turn now is for @NicolasMaduro ”, he concluded in his post on the social network, to which he attached the video of the ICC president referring to the arrest request.

Ibero-American right formed the Liberty and Democracy Group

Precisely on Friday, Duque announced that together with recognized right-wing leaders in Latin America and Spain, the Liberty and Democracy Group was launched with the aim of “having a space for reflection, coordination, dialogue, and action to strengthen freedom and democracy.” in the region.

Guillermo Lasso -president of Ecuador-, Mario Abdo -president of Paraguay-, Mauricio Macri -former president of Argentina-, Felipe Calderón -former president of Mexico-, Vicente Fox -former president of Mexico-, Andrés Pastrana -former president of Colombia -, Sebastián Piñera -former president of Chile-, Jorge Quiroga -former president of Bolivia-, Mariano Rajoy -former president of Spain- and José María Aznar -former president of Spain- are its founding members.

The official presentation of the group took place this Friday at the Casona de Las Condes of the Andrés Bello University, in Chile, and was attended by former presidents Pastrana, Quiroga and Piñera.

Aznar, Calderón, Rajoy, Duque and Macri participated virtually in the meeting, which was broadcast on YouTube. Lasso and Abdo sent a greeting to the attendees with a recorded message.

“We believe that it is necessary to organize ourselves to defend freedom and democracy in our continent,” declared Sebastián Piñera this Friday at the Group’s first meeting in Chile. And he affirmed that “Latin America continues to be an underdeveloped continent” and that “democracy is in danger in a large part of the continent.”

“Many threats are present in Latin America and this group was born to be an important contribution in this eternal struggle that men and women have had between those who believe between freedom and democracy and between those who believe in oppression and dictatorship”, concluded the former Chilean president. with Infobae

