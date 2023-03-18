“We cannot give in to dictatorships,” said the former president of Colombia, who added that the turn now was for Nicolás Maduro.

The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, has been one of the first politicians to applaud the recent decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The ICC issued the arrest warrant after finding reasonable grounds to believe that Putin is responsible for the war crime of illegal population deportation and illegal population transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the detriment of Ukrainian children.

Duque referred to the ICC decision and stated that “we cannot give in to dictatorships,” adding that the turn now was for the president of Venezuela.

«I welcome the decision of @CourPenaleInt against crimes committed by Vladimir Putin against the #Ukrainian people. The #Russian invasion of #Ukraine is the greatest atrocity on the planet (SIC).”

“Human rights violator”

The former president of Bolivia reacted to Duque’s statements and called him a violator of Human Rights: “Iván Duque, more than the former president of Colombia, seems like a spokesperson for Laura J Richardson. He validates a null judgment of the ICC and repeats the attacks of the Southern Command against the brother people of Venezuela. This is the right that tries to destabilize brother Gustavo Petro.