The Federation of Companies of Congo (FEC) of the territory of watsa (Haut-Uele) denounces the presence of illegal barriers erected on the main agricultural service road in Durba.

In an interview with Radio Okapi, the provincial president of the FEC/Watsa, Felly Ututu, indicated that this situation has for consequences, in particular, the speculation of the prices of the various agricultural products in Durba.

