Source title: During the National Day of the city, the toll roads will be exempted from tolls, and the bus and subway will increase the capacity of the road network from 14:00 today.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transportation on the 29th that due to the National Day holiday, affected by the non-essential policy of not going to Beijing, it is expected that the passenger flow in and out of Beijing will remain low during the holiday. Shopping districts, suburban hotels and homestays have a large passenger flow, and traffic pressure is concentrated during peak hours in some areas. In addition, today (30th) is the last working day before the holiday, and road congestion will be more prominent during the evening rush hour. During the festival, all toll roads in Beijing will be exempted from tolls for passenger vehicles with less than 7 seats (including 7 seats). The passenger volume of railways, civil aviation and inter-provincial passenger transport in and out of Beijing has dropped significantly compared with the same period of last year. Public transportation will focus on ensuring the transportation capacity of parks, business districts, and key hubs and stations, optimizing the driving plan, and increasing the number of trains as appropriate. Suburban Railway S2 line runs 7 pairs of trains every day during holidays. 3 Today is the last working day before the National Day, which is the “Martyr’s Day”. On that day, a flower basket event will be held in Tiananmen Square to honor the people’s heroes. Affected by factors such as the superposition of commuting travel and flexible travel before the festival, road traffic control and other factors, it is expected that the road network will be congested for a long time throughout the day. Among them, the road congestion is the most prominent during the evening rush hour. The road network enters the “moderate congestion” state around 14:00 and lasts until about 21:00. The road network in the afternoon period is “moderately congested” and above. The congestion lasts for about 7 hours. The “severe congestion” lasts about 3 hours and 30 minutes. See also Jack Ma's trouble is over. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection first brought up Zhou Jiangyong's new crime | Xi Jinping | Ant Group | Alibaba Considering the situation in previous years, two days before the holiday (October 1st and 2nd) from 8:00 to 11:00, the traffic pressure on the main expressways going out of Beijing is relatively large, mainly concentrated in Beijing-Tibet, Jingcheng, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao, Jingkai, Jingping , Capital Airport Expressway, Jingtong Expressway and other sections of the expressway, the peak hours of traffic flow in the outbound direction appear from 10:00 to 11:00. Two days after the holiday (October 6th and 7th) from 16:00 to 20:00, there will be a peak for the return journey. Beijing-Tibet, Beijing-Chengdu, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao, Beijing-Xinjiang, Jingkai, Capital Airport Expressway and other expressways in the direction of Beijing. Stress is concentrated. In addition, in terms of rail transportation, from October 1st to 7th, the first train of Tiananmen East Station and Tiananmen West Station will be closed until 19:30, Qianmen Station will be closed all day, and the crossing passage will be closed.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transportation on the 29th that due to the National Day holiday, affected by the non-essential policy of not going to Beijing, it is expected that the passenger flow in and out of Beijing will remain low during the holiday. Shopping districts, suburban hotels and homestays have a large passenger flow, and traffic pressure is concentrated during peak hours in some areas. In addition, today (30th) is the last working day before the holiday, and road congestion will be more prominent during the evening rush hour.

During the festival, all toll roads in Beijing will be exempted from tolls for passenger vehicles with less than 7 seats (including 7 seats). Railway, civil aviation, and inter-provincial passenger traffic in and out of Beijing dropped significantly compared with the same period last year. Public transportation will focus on ensuring the transportation capacity of parks, business districts, and key hubs and stations, optimizing the driving plan, and increasing the number of trains as appropriate. Suburban Railway S2 line runs 7 pairs of trains every day during holidays.

3 Today is the last working day before the National Day, which coincides with the “Martyrs’ Remembrance Day”. On that day, a flower basket event will be held in Tiananmen Square to honor the people’s heroes. Affected by factors such as the superposition of commuting travel and flexible travel before the festival, and road traffic control, it is expected that the road network will be congested for a long time throughout the day. Among them, the road congestion is the most prominent during the evening rush hour. The road network enters the “moderate congestion” state around 14:00 and lasts until about 21:00. The road network in the afternoon period is “moderately congested” and above. The congestion lasts for about 7 hours. The “severe congestion” lasts about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Considering the situation in previous years, two days before the holiday (October 1st and 2nd) from 8:00 to 11:00, the traffic pressure on the main expressways going out of Beijing is relatively large, mainly concentrated in Beijing-Tibet, Jingcheng, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao, Jingkai, Jingping , Capital Airport Expressway, Jingtong Expressway and other sections of the expressway, the peak hours of traffic flow in the outbound direction appear from 10:00 to 11:00. Two days after the holiday (October 6th and 7th) from 16:00 to 20:00, there will be a peak for the return journey. Beijing-Tibet, Beijing-Chengdu, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao, Beijing-Xinjiang, Jingkai, Capital Airport Expressway and other expressways in the direction of Beijing. Stress is concentrated.

In addition, in terms of rail transportation, from October 1st to 7th, the first train of Tiananmen East Station and Tiananmen West Station will be closed until 19:30, Qianmen Station will be closed all day, and the crossing passage will be closed.