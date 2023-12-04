During his inspection in Shanghai, Xi Jinping emphasized the important mission of focusing on building the “Five Centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis. On his way back to Beijing, he inspected Yancheng, Jiangsu – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Shanghai’s Role in Building International Metropolis

During a recent inspection in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the city’s crucial role in building “five centers” to accelerate the development of a modern socialist international metropolis. Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, visited financial institutions, science and technology innovation parks, and affordable rental housing projects as part of his inspection.

Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of Shanghai fully implementing the new development concept and focusing on promoting high-quality development. The city aims to build an international economic center, financial center, trade center, shipping center, and scientific and technological innovation center. This mission is guided by scientific and technological innovation, driven by reform and opening up, and guaranteed by the modernization of urban governance.

During his visit, Xi Jinping also visited the Shanghai Futures Exchange and emphasized the need for the exchange to speed up efforts in building a world-class institution. He also stressed the importance of scientific and technological innovation, stating that Shanghai must accelerate its progress towards becoming a scientific and technological innovation center with global influence.

In addition, Xi Jinping took the time to visit the New Era City Builders Manager’s House in Minhang District, where he learned about the living conditions of frontline workers in the city. He emphasized the importance of providing housing security for new residents, young people, and frontline workers in Shanghai.

Xi Jinping also listened to the work report of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, affirming the achievements of various tasks in the city. He urged Shanghai to coordinate and guide all aspects of economic and social development, make breakthroughs in key areas, and strengthen the construction of modern financial institutions, high-level talent highlands, and innovation ecosystems.

Shanghai plays a crucial role in the modernization of China, according to Xi Jinping. The city must lead the way in promoting Chinese-style modernization and accelerating its progress towards becoming a modern socialist international metropolis. The President’s visit underscores the importance of Shanghai’s development in achieving this goal.

